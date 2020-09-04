Left Menu
Development News Edition

Authorities launch contact-tracing drive after 75 COVID cases detected at 2 Murthal dhabas

Sonipat's Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said sampling work has been initiated at other eateries also. Sixty-five workers at Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba and 10 at Garam Dharam dhaba had tested positive for coronavirus following which both the eateries were sealed on Thursday till further orders, he told mediapersons.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:27 IST
Authorities launch contact-tracing drive after 75 COVID cases detected at 2 Murthal dhabas

The Sonipat district administration has launched a massive contact-tracing drive after 75 workers at two popular eateries in Murthal tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday. Sonipat's Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said sampling work has been initiated at other eateries also.

Sixty-five workers at Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba and 10 at Garam Dharam dhaba had tested positive for coronavirus following which both the eateries were sealed on Thursday till further orders, he told mediapersons. Both eateries are located in Sonipat's Murthal and nearly 50 km away from Delhi.

Murthal is known for its eateries which dot a stretch on both sides of the Ambala-Delhi national highway. People are seen stopping by for the famous "parathas" and other delicacies. The DC said in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all the eateries had already been directed to maintain a register to record the number of visitors and their contact details.

"On the basis of these, we are trying to contact as many as possible who have eaten food at these two dhabas during the past few days," he said. Sonipat's Chief Medical Officer Dr J S Punia said the majority of those infected at the Sukhdev dhaba were workers who had recently come from Bihar.

"They all live in a colony near the dhaba and we are tracing and testing all of their local contacts. Moreover, we have also informed health authorities in Bihar about this and as the infected persons could have come into contact with many there as well," the CMO told PTI over phone. Health authorities in Sonipat district appealed to those who may have eaten food at these two popular eateries during the past few days to watch out for any symptoms they may develop and isolate themselves.

Asked how many people would have eaten food at these two eateries, health department officials in the district said these two eateries are quite popular, but to give any estimate would be difficult at this stage. The DC earlier told PTI that the Sonipat district administration had been running a special drive for the sampling of workers at the eateries and it was during this process that these cases were detected.

In view of the pandemic, he said the district administration keeps carrying routine checks at eateries to ensure that they follow all norms and guidelines. Haryana on Thursday had reported its highest single-day spike of 1,881 coronavirus cases with 19 fatalities. Sonipat district reported 190 new COVID-19 cases, according to a state Health Department bulletin.

As per the bulletin, Sonipat, which has so far reported 4,747 cases with 41 fatalities, is the third worst-hit district after Faridabad and Gurgaon..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Treat as representation PIL against wildlife hunting by private shooters: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau WCCB and the National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA to treat as representation a PIL which alleges that state authorities are using services of private shooters...

Curevac gets $300 million grant to hurry up COVID-19 vaccine

German biotech firm Curevac said on Friday it had won nearly 300 million in government funding to speed up work on its prototype COVID-19 vaccine and build capacity to produce it at scale. The Tuebingen-based startup, valued at 10 billion a...

Motor racing-McLaren pay tribute to F1 veteran after 55 years of service

McLaren are paying tribute at the Italian Grand Prix to their longest-serving team member Ray Tex Rowe as he heads to retirement after 55 years with the former champions. The teams Formula One cars have Rowes name and length of service on t...

Fill post of state CIC within four weeks: HC to UP govt

The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill the post of state Chief Information Commissioner CIC within four weeks. A bench of justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh passed the order on a petition moved by N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020