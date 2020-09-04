Left Menu
5 more people die of COVID-19 in Chandigarh

The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh on Friday rose to 68 with five more fatalities, while 203 new cases took the infection tally to 5,268. The victims include a 72-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, who died at the government medical college and hospital, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 3,105 people have been cured, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 19:58 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh on Friday rose to 68 with five more fatalities, while 203 new cases took the infection tally to 5,268. The victims include a 72-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, who died at the government medical college and hospital, according to a medical bulletin. The man was also suffering from diabetes.

The fresh cases were detected in many areas, including sectors 5, 9, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 44, 45, 46, 47, 51, 52, 56, 63, Daria and Dadu Majra. The city now has 2,092 active cases.

A total of 222 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. So far, 3,105 people have been cured, the bulletin said. The union territory has till now tested 33,572 samples, of which 28,085 came negative, it said.

