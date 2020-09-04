Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain close to half a million coronavirus cases

Spain came close to clocking half a million coronavirus cases on Friday after authorities registered 4,503 new infections, bringing the total to 498,989 - the most in Western Europe.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:11 IST
Spain close to half a million coronavirus cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain came close to clocking half a million coronavirus cases on Friday after authorities registered 4,503 new infections, bringing the total to 498,989 - the most in Western Europe. A new wave of contagion has been less deadly than early in the pandemic, however, and infections appear to have slowed from a daily peak of more than 10,000 a week ago. The tally could be revised, as Spain updates its statistics retroactively.

The death rate remains well below the March-April peak when fatalities routinely exceeded 800 per day. The Health Ministry reported 19 deaths on Friday, bringing the total up to 29,148. With schools due to restart next week and many adults returning to work, the latest surge in coronavirus cases has sparked concern and some confusion.

"In Madrid everybody wears a face mask, we maintain social distance, there are no night clubs, so I don't know what the problem is," teacher Maribel Cimas told Reuters from behind a zebra-patterned mask. "What are we doing worse than the rest of Europe?"

The Madrid region, which accounts for just below a third of the 101,962 cases diagnosed in the past two weeks, announced it would impose tighter restrictions from Monday, extending a national 10-person limit on public gatherings to cover private parties as well. "The situation is stable and controlled, but that doesn't mean we're not concerned," regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero told a news conference.

At a national level, Health Minister Salvador Illa urged Spaniards to respect rules to curb transmission and announced Spain would launch a nationwide antibody study in autumn to determine the prevalence of the virus among the population. A previous study that concluded in July showed around 5% of Spaniards had been exposed to the virus, and, despite the recent peaks, total confirmed cases are still not far off that mark.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon chief says Trump has respect for troops after report he made disparaging comments about war dead

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday that President Donald Trump has respect and admiration for American troops and veterans after a magazine report said he had called fallen U.S. military personnel buried in Europe losers and d...

Increasing violence in DRC’s Kasai may trigger another mass displacement: UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is warning that a resurgence in violence and renewed tensions in the Democratic Republic of the Congos Great Kasai Region could trigger another wave of mass displacement in the country if the situation does not...

U.S. judge rejects Ghosn's accused escape plotters' extradition challenge

A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that two Massachusetts men can be legally extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country in a box and on a private jet. U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald...

TN CS asks district collectors to step up vigil as COVID-19 cases likely to spike in Oct

With industrial units, commercial establishments, public transport and temples among others resuming activities in Tamil Nadu in Unlock 4, the state government on Friday asked the district collectors to step up vigil. The Collectors should ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020