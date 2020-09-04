Pune civic body says audio clip about medicine shortage false

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday refuted claims made in an "unverified" audio clip in which a lady is heard complaining to a colleague over non- availability of drugs at a hospital that she claimed had led to the death of four patients. It was not clear how old the clip is and whether it pertained to a jumbo COVID facility here or some other hospital, said Rubal Agarwal, additional commissioner, PMC.

"In the audio clip, the senior doctor is heard explaining to the lady doctor that all items are available in the indoor pharmacy outlet. I have reviewed the stock of the medicines, all of which are available at the jumbo facility. There is no truth in what the lady doctor is saying in the clip," Agarwal said.

In the audio clip, which went viral on Friday, a woman is heard saying that four patients have died due to to lack of medicines. In reply, another person is heard saying that they were trying their best to get medicines but there was a delay from the PMC's side.