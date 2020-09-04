Bihar man, arrested in Jharkhand for theft, dies of COVID-19
A 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of timber theft a few weeks back, died of COVID- 19 in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, officials said. Santosh Mehriya, a resident of Banka district in Bihar, was arrested from the Saraiyahat police station area on August 17, they said.
He was lodged in the Dumka Central Jail after the arrest, they added. When he was brought to the jail he tested negative for COVID-19, a senior district health official said.
Mehriya had diabetes and high blood pressure, his brother Ajay said, adding that he was admitted to the Dumka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday as he was not feeling well. His condition deteriorated and he died around 2 am, officials said.
Mehriya did not have any COVID-like symptoms when admitted to the hospital and so he was kept in the general ward, the health official said. After the death, his sample was tested through TrueNat and found to be positive for COVID-19, he said.
Mehriya died of coronavirus infection, said medical superintendent of DMCH Ravindra Kumar Those who came in contact with him will be tested and all other precautionary measures are being taken, the officer said..
