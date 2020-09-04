Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar man, arrested in Jharkhand for theft, dies of COVID-19

When he was brought to the jail he tested negative for COVID-19, a senior district health official said. Mehriya had diabetes and high blood pressure, his brother Ajay said, adding that he was admitted to the Dumka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday as he was not feeling well.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:58 IST
Bihar man, arrested in Jharkhand for theft, dies of COVID-19

A 50-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of timber theft a few weeks back, died of COVID- 19 in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Friday, officials said. Santosh Mehriya, a resident of Banka district in Bihar, was arrested from the Saraiyahat police station area on August 17, they said.

He was lodged in the Dumka Central Jail after the arrest, they added. When he was brought to the jail he tested negative for COVID-19, a senior district health official said.

Mehriya had diabetes and high blood pressure, his brother Ajay said, adding that he was admitted to the Dumka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Wednesday as he was not feeling well. His condition deteriorated and he died around 2 am, officials said.

Mehriya did not have any COVID-like symptoms when admitted to the hospital and so he was kept in the general ward, the health official said. After the death, his sample was tested through TrueNat and found to be positive for COVID-19, he said.

Mehriya died of coronavirus infection, said medical superintendent of DMCH Ravindra Kumar Those who came in contact with him will be tested and all other precautionary measures are being taken, the officer said..

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

Time to move on! New action game FAU-G to soon replace PUBG in India

Ethiopia receives US$14.85m grant for COVID-19 education response project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Doping-WADA to look at new sanctions after U.S. threat to pull funding

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Friday it will consider amending rules to punish stakeholders who withdraw funding after the United States threatened to pull its contributions unless reforms it demands are met. The WADA executive ...

Sushant case: NCB arrests Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, officials said. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-ol...

Soccer-Milan sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz on loan

AC Milan have signed attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz from La Liga champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan, the Serie A club said on Friday. The 21-year-old Spaniard scored twice in 21 games in all competitions for Real after his arriva...

Jamaica's Holness wins big in bet on early elections

Prime Minister Andrew Holness won big in his bet on early elections as his Jamaica Labour Party captured 49 of 63 seats in Parliament, swamping the rival Peoples National Party. Addressing the nation on a virtual livestream after the PNP co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020