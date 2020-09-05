Left Menu
Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive

05-09-2020
Telangana Finance Minister THarish Rao on Saturday said he tested positive for COVID-19and was 'fine.' In a tweet, the minister said, "On displaying initialsymptoms of coronavirus, I got tested and the report came backpositive

My health is fine. I request all those who have come incontact with me in the last few days, to please isolateyourself and get the Covid test done." Harish Rao is the nephew of Chief Minister KChandrasekahar Rao

Earlier a couple of Telangana ministers who testedpositive for the deadly virus have undergone treatment andwere cured.

