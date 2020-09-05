Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic - President Rouhani

He also said that if the United States had a "bit of humanity or brain," it would have lifted sanctions on Iran for the duration of the health crisis. Iran, with over 380,000 registered cases and over 22,000 deaths from the coronavirus, is one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic in the Middle East.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:40 IST
Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic - President Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani bemoaned Iran’s friends on Saturday for not standing up to the United States and breaking crippling sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that if the United States had a "bit of humanity or brain," it would have lifted sanctions on Iran for the duration of the health crisis.

Iran, with over 380,000 registered cases and over 22,000 deaths from the coronavirus, is one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic in the Middle East. "Over the past months since the coronavirus arrived in our country... no one came to our help," Rouhani said in remarks broadcast live on Iranian state television.

If the United States "had a bit of humanity and brain," he said, it would have offered to "lift the sanctions for a year because of the coronavirus." But the United States “is far more heartless and evil than those things," he added.

Instead, it "imposed new sanctions and pressures on us over these past seven months of coronavirus," Rouhani said. At the same time, he said, “not a single friendly country told us that in this time of coronavirus and hardship and for the sake of humanity ‘we will stand up to America'" and do business with Iran despite threats of U.S. retaliation.

The United States has threatened to impose sanctions on whoever conducts business with Iran. The sanctions are part of the U.S. effort to slash Iranian revenues after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. (Editing by Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

UNDP launches Iraq’s first-ever anti-corruption forum for women

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Three inter-state drug peddlers nabbed

Bengaluru, Sep 5 PTI Three notorious inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Wing of city police and Rs 44 lakh worth hash oil, ganja and other items recovered from them, police said. A police team, acting on cred...

UPDATE 1-British newspapers distribution hit by Extinction Rebellion blockade

The distribution of several British newspapers was disrupted on Saturday after Extinction Rebellion climate change activists blockaded printing presses used by Rupert Murdochs News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun. The group said ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero denied access to lawyer, supporters say

Supporters of the man portrayed in Hotel Rwanda say Rwandan authorities have denied a lawyer access to Paul Rusesabagina nearly a week after the outspoken government critic was paraded in handcuffs and accused of terrorism. In a statement e...

Japan braces for powerful Typhoon Haishen, possible record rainfall

Japan is bracing for powerful Typhoon Haishen as it bears down on the countrys southwest, with weather forecasters warning of potential record rainfall, violent wind, high waves and tides. The Japan Meteorological Agency has urged residents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020