NDMC COVID-19 Cell director, 3 others test positive for coronavirus
The director of the New Delhi Municipal Council's COVID-19 Cell and three other employees of the civic body have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to officials Over 150 employees of the municipal council have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, while eight deaths have been reported, as per official figures "Besides the director of the COVID-19 Cell, three others, including an education officer, an employee each in the establishment branch and vigilance department have also tested positive.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 19:36 IST
"Besides the director of the COVID-19 Cell, three others, including an education officer, an employee each in the establishment branch and vigilance department have also tested positive. Contact tracing is being done as per protocols," a senior New Delhi Municipal Council official said. The Palika Kendra, which houses the civic body's office, is being disinfected regularly, the official added.
