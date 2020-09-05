Left Menu
Kerala-based SCTIMST develops technology to curb infections from respiratory secretions

The SCTIMST, anInstitute of national importance under the Department of Science and Technology, havecome up with a method for safe handling and disposal of respiratory secretions in hospitals for ICU patients or those with copious respiratory secretions treated in the wards. "The researchers and scientists at the SCTIMSThave developed canister bags lined with super-absorbent material containing an effective disinfectant, named AcryloSorb," a release issued by the institute said.

"Canister bags are enclosed in a customizable sealer bag which can pack it as spill-proof decontaminated biomedical waste disposable through incineration. The product has been tested as per the International standards," the institute said. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

As health workers grapple with the COVID-19 scourge, scientists at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here have developed canister bags lined with a super absorbent material containing an effective disinfectant for the safe management of infected respiratory secretions. The SCTIMST, an Institute of national importance under the Department of Science and Technology, has come up with a method for safe handling and disposal of respiratory secretions in hospitals for ICU patients or those with copious respiratory secretions treated in the wards.

"The researchers and scientists at the SCTIMST have developed canister bags lined with super-absorbent material containing an effective disinfectant, named AcryloSorb," a release issued by the institute said. The release said the canister bags can absorb 500 ml of secretions and solidify it immediately and in addition to that, the whole system will be decontaminated within no time because of the presence of disinfectant.

The liner structure has a patented design which allows the progressive absorbent availability upwards. Solidification and immediate disinfection occur inside these bags, eliminate the risk of secondary infections by avoiding spilling, and aerosol formation, and thereby protect health workers and promote safe workplace management.

"Canister bags are enclosed in a customizable sealer bag which can pack it as spill-proof decontaminated biomedical waste disposable through incineration. The product has been tested as per the International standards," the institute said.

The disposal of respiratory secretions of patients suffering from highly contagious diseases such as COVID-19, tuberculosis (TB) and influenza, poses a high risk of infection among health workers. A team, comprising biomaterial scientists and clinicians - Dr Manju S, Dr Manoj Komath, Dr Asha Kishore and Dr Ajay Prasad Hrishi, realized this technology, according to the release.

The field trials of the in-house designed suction canister liner bags are being conducted in SCTIMST.

