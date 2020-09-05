COVID-19: 1,741 new cases, 4 cops among 45 deaths in Nagpur

Nagpur district on Saturday reported 1,741 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 38,139, while 45 deaths, including that of four police personnel, increased the toll to 1,261, an official said. Four police personnel, including a woman, died of COVID-19 in Nagpur on Saturday.

One of them was attached to Sakkardara police station, the policewoman to the headquarters, the third, an assistant sub inspector, to Ganeshpeth police station and the fourth to the control room of the district's rural police, an official said. A total of 25,457 people have been discharged so far, including 1,347 on Saturday, leaving Nagpur with 11,421 active cases, he added.