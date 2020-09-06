Brazil reports 30,168 coronavirus cases, 682 deaths

Brazil reports 30,168 coronavirus cases, 682 deathsReuters | Updated: 06-09-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 03:51 IST
Brazil recorded 30,168 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 682 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Brazil has registered 4.1 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,203, according to ministry data.
Brazil has the second highest number of coronavirus cases and related deaths in the world. India, which has now registered more than 4 million cases, could soon overtake Brazil.
