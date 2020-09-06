145 COVID-19 cases among Noida cops so far, 75 pc recovered

A total of 145 police personnel deployed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19 and 75 per cent of them have recovered, officials said on Sunday. Also, 34 police personnel are currently undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus, which has claimed the life of one of their colleagues in the district, the officials said.

"So far, 145 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district and 110 of them have recovered. There are 30 active cases, while the death toll is one," said Ankur Aggarwal, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police's nodal officer for COVID-19. Earlier, multiple policemen who recovered from the disease had stepped up to offer their plasma for treatment of coronavirus patients in the district.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 8,737 cases of COVID-19 including 47 deaths. The number of active cases stood at 1,429 on Sunday, while 7,261 patients have recovered, according to official data..