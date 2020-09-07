UP's Muzaffarnagar reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 87 new cases

Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar reported two more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll in the district to 33 as 87 more cases of the infection have surfaced here. The number of active cases in the district has climbed to 899, officials said.

According to Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopda, of the two fresh fatalities reported, one patient was from Rampuri and the other from Gandhi Colony. In neighbouring Shamli district, one more person has died of the disease and 82 new cases reported.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 411, and 17 more people were discharged after recovery, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said. The COVID-19 death in Shamli stands at 16, she said.