Undertrial prisoner dies of COVID-19 in UP's Banda

An undertrial prisoner died in the district jail here due to COVID-19, jail authorities said on Monday. Gulbandan, 57, was found positive for the disease on September 1 and he died during treatment on Sunday, Jail Superintendent RK Singh said.

The Banda District Jail at present has 956 prisoners against its capacity of 656. Singh said two barracks of the jail have been converted into isolation wards where COVID-19 infected prisoners are being isolated.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr N D Sharma, 95 prisoners and jail officials in the district jail are currently infected with the virus. Gulbandan was jailed in a case of culpable homicide, Singh said, adding that his body was cremated as per protocols after post-mortem. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 267 and deaths at 12, the chief medical officer said. PTI CORR ABN DPB DPB