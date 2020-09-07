Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb CM announces 3-month extension of services of retiring docs, specialists

The chief minister has directed all government labs to start providing the Cycle Threshold (CT) value of an RT-PCR test as it can give useful information to doctors treating a coronavirus patient. To ensure regular monitoring of patients in home isolation, especially those above 40 years, Singh asked the health department to put in place a system of ensuring their clinical progress to check any sudden deterioration of their condition.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 18:49 IST
Pb CM announces 3-month extension of services of retiring docs, specialists

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a three-month extension of services for all retiring doctors and specialists amid the spike in coronavirus cases and deaths in the state. According to an earlier cabinet decision, these doctors were given extension till September 30. It has now been extended till December 31, the chief minister said in a statement here.

He also asked the chief secretary to expedite the process of recruitment of technicians and laboratory assistants to cope with the exponential demand of medical services amid the pandemic. During a virtual meeting to review the coronavirus situation with officials and medical, health experts, Singh said the health department is already supporting government medical colleges with specialist manpower pending recruitment by the medical education department.

The chief minister also directed officials to set up committees under deputy commissioners for distribution of food packets to the poor who are in home-isolation or are quarantined, to encourage testing as such families generally refrain from getting themselves tested for coronavirus out of fear of losing their livelihood. It has also been decided that government hospitals will now permit serious coronavirus patients with special dietary requirement to be provided homemade food if they want, the chief minister said.

To alleviate psychological stress, the government will enable video calls between hospitalised COVID-19 patients in serious condition and their family members, Singh said. The chief minister has directed all government labs to start providing the Cycle Threshold (CT) value of an RT-PCR test as it can give useful information to doctors treating a coronavirus patient.

To ensure regular monitoring of patients in home isolation, especially those above 40 years, Singh asked the health department to put in place a system of ensuring their clinical progress to check any sudden deterioration of their condition. COVID patient tracking officers have been appointed in each district to ensure that those afflicted by the viral disease receive due care, he said.

Expressing concern over the delayed testing, the chief minister urged the departments concerned to aggressively reach out to people to go for testing at the first sign of coronavirus symptoms. The directions came as active cases in the state stood at 16,156 as on September 6, with a cumulative fatality rate of 2.9 per cent and deaths per million at 62.

The average COVID-19 positivity for the week from August 26 to September 3 was 9.42 per cent, health secretary Hussan Lal informed the meeting, adding that tracing of contacts per infected person has increased to 4.4 per case during the August 27 – September 3 period. Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said COVID-19 cases and fatalities witnessed a steady increase in the past few days. The situation was being monitored on a day-to-day basis, she said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

J&K police opens first drug de-addiction centre in J&K's Samba

Jammu and&#160;Kashmir police on Friday launched a drug de-addiction, welfare, awareness and rehabilitation institute DDWARI in the border district of Samba as part of its commitment to defeat the issue of drug menace among the youth. Inspe...

ICMR facility to conduct 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily in Puducherry: CM

Ramping up testing amid increasing cases of COVID-19, the Puducherry government has roped in the ICMR-sponsored Vector Control Research Centre VCRC here to screen 1,000 samples daily soon, in addition to the existing capacity. Chief Ministe...

Computer science, agriculture be made part of NEP-2020: Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday suggested the inclusion of computer science and agriculture in the new National Education Policy NEP to make higher education more employment oriented. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathemat...

Lt Guv Sinha condoles demise of former NC MLA

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of former National Conference MLA Thakur Rachpal Singh who died of coronavirus. In a condolence message, the Lt Governor prayed for eternal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020