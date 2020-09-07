Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four-fold rise in COVID-19 deaths in Punjab since Aug 1

Punjab has witnessed a four-fold increase in death toll due to COVID-19 in just over a month's period with the state health authorities attributing the rise in fatalities to the delay in reporting for testing or treatment by people for the contagion.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:09 IST
Four-fold rise in COVID-19 deaths in Punjab since Aug 1

Punjab has witnessed a four-fold increase in death toll due to COVID-19 in just over a month's period with the state health authorities attributing the rise in fatalities to the delay in reporting for testing or treatment by people for the contagion. Similarly, the number of coronavirus cases shot up by over 48,000 since August 1, as per the data available.

The case fatality rate has gone up from 2.37 per cent as on August 1 to 2.93 per cent as on September 7 in the state, as per the medical bulletin data. Against the 405 COVID-19 deaths as on August 1, the number of fatalities has reached 1,923 as on Monday.

According to state health officials, 75 per cent of these deaths took place in cases of COVID-19 patients who were above 50 years of age. They further said the main reason behind the surge in deaths was delayed diagnosis in patients reporting for testing or treatment at the COVID facilities.

On September 2, the state had witnessed a record 106 deaths in a single day.   Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had at that time said 67 per cent of all COVID deaths were due to patients reporting at a health facility for the first time after suffering severe signs and symptoms. These cases then become difficult to manage, leading to fatality, Sidhu had said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has also been on the rise since the past one month. Till August 1, the state had reported a total of 17,063 coronavirus cases. It has now climbed to 65,583, as per the medical bulletin.

The number of active cases has also gone up from 5,583 as on August 1 to 16,640 as on September 7. Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar and Patiala are the worst-affected districts by the COVID-19 pandemic.

These five districts accounted for 57 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the state, as per the medical bulletin..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss at Rs 394.77 cr

Future Enterprises Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 394.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66.58 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Future Enterpri...

Delhi Metro resumes services: Police say no major violations reported on first day

As the metro services resumed partially on Monday after more than five months, Delhi police said most passengers followed the COVID-19 guidelines and they distributed masks to those who had covered their faces with a handkerchief or a piece...

In pandemic, Nigerian teacher can 'teach the whole world'

For many 12th graders, the closure of Nigerias public schools to combat the spread of COVID-19 presents a particular problem How to prepare for crucial, final exams Basirat Olamide Ajayi, a math teacher in Lagos, Nigerias biggest city, came...

Dharavi adds 5 COVID-19 cases; tally 2,824: BMC

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking its count of infections to 2,824, the Brihanmumbai Municipal CorporationBMC said.The number of active cases in the densely-populated slum colony, once a COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020