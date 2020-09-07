These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. DES14 UP-KAFEEL-CONGRESS Not joining any party; I'm a doc, would like to remain so: Kafeel Khan Lucknow: Putting an end to speculation about him joining the Congress after being released from jail recently, Dr Kafeel Khan said that he is a doctor and would like to remain so.

DES72 UP-LD-MURDER-LYNCH UP: Man lynched in police presence after he kills teacher, SHO suspended Gorakhpur (UP): An angry mob thrashed a man to death at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Monday, allegedly in the presence of police which had arrived there after he shot dead a school teacher. DES23 UP-VIRUS-CASES 56 more die due to COVID-19 in UP, 5,649 fresh cases recorded Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded 56 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the state's toll to 3,976, while 5,649 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,71,851.

DES64 UP-LUCKNOW-LD-METRO Lucknow Metro services resume with low occupancy Lucknow: The Lucknow Metro resumed its services on Monday after a five-month gap but only over 6,000 people boarding trains, a fraction of daily figures before the coronavirus lockdown was clamped in March. DES68 NCR-METRO Delhi-Ghaziabad Metro services to resume on Thursday Ghaziabad: The Metro services will resume between Delhi and Ghaziabad on Thursday after a gap of over five months. The services were halted on March 22 on the directions of the Union government.

DES5 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS Rajasthan reports 10 more COVID-19 deaths, over 700 fresh cases Jaipur: Rajasthan reported 10 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the state's toll to 1,147, a health department bulletin said. DES63 RJ-2NDLD-PILOT-BIRTHDAY Pilot's supporters organize blood donation camps on 43rd birthday, `record' 40,000 units collected Jaipur: Sachin Pilot's well-wishers across Rajasthan donated 40,000 units of blood on Monday, marking his 43rd birthday and signaling that the Congress leader who led a month-long rebellion against the chief minister still enjoyed their support.

DES73 PB-VIRUS-DEATHS Four-fold rise in COVID-19 deaths in Punjab since Aug 1 Chandigarh: Punjab has witnessed a four-fold increase in death toll due to COVID-19 in just over a month's period with the state health authorities attributing the rise in fatalities to the delay in reporting for testing or treatment by people for the contagion. DES55 PB-VIRUS-RELAXATIONS Punjab allows shops dealing in non-essential shops to open on Saturdays Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Monday decided to allow shops dealing in non-essential items to open on Saturdays and reduced the night curfew timing by two and half hours in urban areas.

DES66 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 23 COVID-19 deaths, another big spike of 2,224 cases Chandigarh: Haryana on Monday reported 23 more deaths due to coronavirus as another big spike of 2,224 cases pushed the infection count in the state to 78,773. DES33 HR-ADMISSIONS Khattar launches online admission platform for undergraduate courses Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday launched an online platform for admissions in undergraduate courses in government, aided and self-financed colleges for the new academic session 2020-21.

DES24 HR-SCHOOLS Hry govt to conduct trial classes in 2 schools Chandigarh: The Haryana government has decided to start classes for students of Classes 10 to 12 in two state-run schools in Karnal and Sonipat districts on a trial basis after the vast majority of parents of the children in these two institutes gave their go-ahead. DES77 HP-ASSEMBLY-MLA-POSITIVE Himachal MLA tests COVID positive on day 1 of Assembly session after lockdown Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA from Indora, Reeta Devi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the first day of the monsoon session of the state assembly here on Monday, Speaker Vipin Parmar said.

DES56 HP-LD-ASSEMBLY Himachal Assembly session begins amid COVID-19 norms, Cong demands Cabinet's resignation Shimla: The Monsoon Session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly began Monday amid strict COVID-19 norms, with the Congress on the first day attacking the government over several issues, including the coronavirus crisis, and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his cabinet colleagues. DES70 UKD-VIRUS-CASES Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally crosses 25,000-mark Dehradun: Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally went past the 25,000-mark on Monday with 807 more people testing positive while seven more infected patients died in the state, a government health bulletin said.