UP corona count: 56 more die, 5,649 test positive

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 56 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the state’s fatalities toll to 3,976, while 5,649 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,71,851. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 3,976 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state so far with the fatality rate standing at 1.46 percent at present.

Of the 56 fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital led the tally with 15 deaths, followed by five deaths in Varanasi, four in Kanpur, three each in Allahabad and Jhansi, the UP government’s health bulletin issued by the said. A total of 5,649 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, he said. As many as 950 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Lucknow, followed by 342 from Kanpur, 288 from Allahabad and 251 from Gorakhpur, the bulletin said.

There are 62,144 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Till now, as many as 2,05,731 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged. The recovery rate in the state stands at 75.67 percent.

Prasad said over 1.30 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, more than 66.31 lakh samples have been tested so far..