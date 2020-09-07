Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP corona count: 56 more die, 5,649 test positive

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 3,976 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state so far with the fatality rate standing at 1.46 percent at present. Of the 56 fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital led the tally with 15 deaths, followed by five deaths in Varanasi, four in Kanpur, three each in Allahabad and Jhansi, the UP government’s health bulletin issued by the said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-09-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 22:18 IST
UP corona count: 56 more die, 5,649 test positive

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 56 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the state’s fatalities toll to 3,976, while 5,649 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,71,851. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 3,976 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the state so far with the fatality rate standing at 1.46 percent at present.

Of the 56 fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital led the tally with 15 deaths, followed by five deaths in Varanasi, four in Kanpur, three each in Allahabad and Jhansi, the UP government’s health bulletin issued by the said. A total of 5,649 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported, he said. As many as 950 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Lucknow, followed by 342 from Kanpur, 288 from Allahabad and 251 from Gorakhpur, the bulletin said.

There are 62,144 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Till now, as many as 2,05,731 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged. The recovery rate in the state stands at 75.67 percent.

Prasad said over 1.30 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday. With this, more than 66.31 lakh samples have been tested so far..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

WHO warns against politics in COVID-19 response

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says governments that provide politically motivated information about the coronavirus pandemic could face a political backlash. Dr. Michael Ryan said Monday that trying to present ove...

HP: MLA among 245 fresh COVID cases, state tally rises to 7,661

Shimla, Sep 7 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh MLA Reeta Devi is among 245 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Monday, which pushed its infection tally to 7,661. The number of active cases in the state has also climbed to 2,234, special ...

Choose between head coach and chief selector's role: Zaheer to Misbah

Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas has advised the national teams head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to relinquish one responsibility if he wants to succeed in his job. I would never accept two major positions because it takes a toll on y...

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss at Rs 394.77 cr

Future Enterprises Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 394.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66.58 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Future Enterpri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020