29 new cases take Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 3,034

Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 3,034, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 17 after a retired police officer, aged 71, from East Khasi Hills district succumbed to the disease, Health Services Director Aman War said.

"The man was admitted to a COVID hospital here on September 1 with symptoms of the coronavirus infection and his test result was found positive. He died this morning," the official said. Of the 29 new cases, 12 were reported from West Garo, five from East Khasi, three each from Ri-Bhoi and West Jaintia, two from East Jaintia and one each from East Garo, West Khasi, South and North Garo hills districts, War said.

During the day, four persons were cured of the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 1,560, he said. Meghalaya now has 1,457 active COVID-19 cases.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, reported the maximum number of active cases at 948, including 181 security personnel, followed by West Garo Hills at 186 and Ri-Bhoi at 119. The state health department has conducted over one lakh tests for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government has decided that the places of worship in the state will be allowed to reopen in the first week of October if the COVID-19 situation improves, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. He said a committee, comprising members of religious organisations and government officials, has been constituted to frame a standard operating procedure in this regard.