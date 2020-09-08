Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's coronavirus hot spot state to deepen contact tracing

The Australian state at the centre of the country's second wave coronavirus outbreak is deepening its contact tracing programme to try to maintain a steady decline in daily new cases, amid criticism of its handling of the crisis. Victoria state, home to a quarter of Australia's 25 million population, recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 09:13 IST
Australia's coronavirus hot spot state to deepen contact tracing

The Australian state at the centre of the country's second wave coronavirus outbreak is deepening its contact tracing programme to try to maintain a steady decline in daily new cases, amid criticism of its handling of the crisis.

Victoria state, home to a quarter of Australia's 25 million population, recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning. That was up from the previous day's 41 new cases but far below a record daily increase of 725 a month ago. The Victoria outbreak - it now accounts for about 75% of Australia's nearly 26,400 cases and 90% of its 770 deaths - has brought the most visible rift between a state government and Australia's federal government over the country's handling of the pandemic, which has included an emergency cabinet of leaders from both levels of government.

State Premier Daniel Andrews reintroduced tough movement restrictions in the state capital Melbourne in early August, including a nightly curfew, as most other states and territories relaxed lockdown measures. The Victoria measures, due to end on the weekend, were broadly extended until Sept. 28, although with some small changes that eased some aspects of the restrictions.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told radio station 3AW on Tuesday that Victoria might have avoided a second wave and been able to ease restrictions sooner if its virus tracing system was more than like that of New South Wales (NSW). Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned of the cost of the Melbourne lockdown to the national economy. Andrews, while not directly accepting criticism, said on Monday he would set up five "suburban" contact tracing teams specialising in geographic parts of the state, which would make it easier to target specific locations where people had been infected.

He said he would also send representatives to larger NSW, which has kept its daily new infection rate below 22 since April, to observe practices there "to double and triple-check that there's nothing that might be changed, or any insights, any experience". Andrews said Tuesday's daily case figures showed Victoria was on the right track.

"I know those rules are not easy," Andrews said in a televised news conference. "I think they'll be able to take some significant steps soon because the trend is with us, the trend is good," he added, referring to Victorians living in regional areas who are also under tough restrictions.

Neighbouring NSW reported nine new cases in the 24 hours to Tuesday, while the northern state of Queensland reported one. Most other regions have been case-free for weeks.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Kiwi businesses need to invest more in upskilling workforce: Accenture NZ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephant

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.With songs and sedation, experts aim to rescue Kaavan the Islamabad elephantThe trick to calming an unhappy elephant Sing him Frank Sinatra songs, according to one of the vets tasked with as...

Liev Schreiber to star in Hemingway adaptation ‘Across The River And Into The Trees’

Actor Liev Schreiber is set to play the lead in the film adaptation of author Ernest Hemingways Venice-set novel Across The River And Into The Trees. The movie also features up-and-coming Italian actor Matilda De Angelis, Laura Morante, Jav...

Olympics-Games must be held next year "at any cost" - Minister

The rearranged Tokyo Games must be held at any cost in 2021, Japans Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference, Hashimoto said the Games should be held for the benefit of the athletes, regardless of the ...

Telugu actor Jayaprakash Reddy passes away

Telugu cinema and theatre actor Jayaprakash Reddy 74 passed away in Vidhya Nagar, Guntur due to heart attack on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers office CMO issued a statement condoling the loss of the versatile actor.Andhra Pradesh C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020