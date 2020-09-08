Don't be complacent about COVID, British health minister says

Don't be complacent about COVID, British health minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 15:53 IST
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday he was concerned about a sudden jump in the number of new coronavirus infections over the past two days, urging the public not to become complacent about social distancing.
"It is so important ... that people take their responsibilities seriously and people don't become relaxed about this virus," Hancock told a parliamentary committee.
