We must work to stop spread of coronavirus to elderly, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet team of top ministers on Tuesday that they must work to stop the spread of the coronavirus from the young to older people to prevent hospitalisations, his spokesman said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:59 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet team of top ministers on Tuesday that they must work to stop the spread of the coronavirus from the young to older people to prevent hospitalisations, his spokesman said. The cabinet were updated on the coronavirus response by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance after an increase in cases.

"The prime minister cautioned that in other countries which had seen an increase in infections this was followed a number of weeks later by a rise in hospitalisations," his spokesman said. "The PM said that what had taken place elsewhere was that young people had gone on to infect older generations, who had become seriously ill, and it was vital to ensure that did not happen here," he said, adding that Johnson said the government must remain "extremely vigilant".

