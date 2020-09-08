Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 forces EU lawmakers to scrap Strasbourg meeting

European Union lawmakers have cancelled their session at the parliament's headquarters in the French city of Strasbourg next week, despite a legal obligation to do so, because of the coronavirus, the assembly's president said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 21:46 IST
COVID-19 forces EU lawmakers to scrap Strasbourg meeting

European Union lawmakers have cancelled their session at the parliament's headquarters in the French city of Strasbourg next week, despite a legal obligation to do so, because of the coronavirus, the assembly's president said on Tuesday. EU law states that the parliament must hold a four-day session once a month in Strasbourg, a right defended by France, despite regular lobbying by lawmakers to change the rules and meet in Brussels, the assembly's second headquarters.

Authorities in Strasbourg had urged lawmakers to come. Next week's session has additional prestige as the president of the European Commission, the EU executive, will deliver an annual address to the parliament. "The resurgence of the pandemic in many member states and the decisions taken by the French authorities to classify the entire Lower Rhine department as a red zone obliges us to reconsider the move to Strasbourg," European Parliament President David Sassoli said in a statement.

"The plenary session of the European Parliament ... will take place in Brussels," he said, referring to the more regularly used assembly building in the Belgian capital, where EU lawmakers work when they are not in Strasbourg. France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune and Strasbourg's mayor, Jeanne Barseghian expressed regret in a statement, calling for a "swift return to plenary sessions in Strasbourg".

Many EU lawmakers were concerned that moving the 705 members of the European Parliament, their staff and interpreters - more than 1,500 people - from Belgium to the eastern French city was an unnecessary health risk. France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 situation in the country was worrying, with daily new cases at record levels, although he said a second wave of infections was avoidable.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID-19 cases and deaths climb again

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France rose by 6,544 over the last 24 hours to stand at a total of 335,524, said the French health ministry on Tuesday.The number of deaths also climbed by 39 over the last 24 hours, to reac...

Swiss official airs concerns about data privacy in US

A Swiss federal commissioner announced Tuesday that a US-Swiss programme aimed to protect personal information exchanged between the two countries doesnt go far enough, and has downgraded the United States to rank it as a country deemed to ...

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Russia to attend SCO meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO. EAM DrSJaishankar landed in Moscow received by Ambassado...

Gehlot decides not to meet people for one month after string of infections at CMO, his residence

After nearly 40 personnel at the Chief Ministers Office and his residence tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided not to meet people for the next one month, according to a release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020