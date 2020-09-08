Mumbai reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases; 42 die, 887 recover

The COVID-19 tally in the financial capital increased to 1,58,756 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,346 new cases, while 42 fresh deaths took the toll to 7,939, the city civic body said. Notably, after a gap of more than 15 days, the COVID- 19 fatalities in the city went past the 40-mark. Earlier on August 21, the city had recorded 42 deaths.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said with 887 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases increased to 1,25,906. According to the BMC, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 79 per cent, and the city has 24,556 active cases as on Tuesday.

The BMC said the city's average growth rate of COVID- 19 cases increased to 1.07 per cent, while the average doubling rate came down to 65 days.