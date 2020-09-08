Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Amid complaints, agency pulls out of Pune jumbo hosp

The agency operating a newly-created jumbo COVID-19 facility in Pune has withdrawn and interim arrangements have been put in place to keep it functional, said Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Tuesday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 22:37 IST
Virus: Amid complaints, agency pulls out of Pune jumbo hosp

The agency operating a newly-created jumbo COVID-19 facility in Pune has withdrawn and interim arrangements have been put in place to keep it functional, said Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Tuesday. The agency, Lifeline Hospitals Pvt Ltd, was issued a notice after several lapses were observed at the facility located on the COEP ground here.

"The agency (Lifeline Hospitals Pvt Ltd) which was given the work to operate the facility has withdrawn. We have already made interim arrangements by roping in two agencies, one of which is operating the Pimpri Chinchwad-based jumbo facility," Rao informed. He said the situation at the facility was being monitored by the district administration and a final call on Lifeline's suspension will be taken in a day.

"The manpower and medical situation is improving at the jumbo hospital. Online consultation of senior doctors from other private hospitals is also being taken," he said. He said a medical dean will be appointed to ensure doctors with required qualification are available at the facility and to monitor if protocols set by the task force was being followed.

Rao said the Pune civic body had set up a system through which the condition of patients was being communicated to kin via phone and audio-video mechanism. Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said 45 deaths had taken place at the facility in the last 12 days.

Earlier in the day, a senior official from the agency which has been served notice claimed many doctors and nurses quit the facility after a sudden rise in the number of patients there. Last week, a news channel journalist died at jumbo medical facility and his kin had alleged he did not get a cardiac ambulance in time.

Following his death, there were allegations about mismanagement at the jumbo hospital..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Two low intensity tremors felt in Maha's Palghar on Tuesday

Two low intensity tremors were felt in Dahanu area of Palghar district on Tuesday between 950am and 1015am but there were no reports of injuries to anybody or damage to property, said District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam. T...

French COVID-19 cases and deaths climb again

The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France rose by 6,544 over the last 24 hours to stand at a total of 335,524, said the French health ministry on Tuesday.The number of deaths also climbed by 39 over the last 24 hours, to reac...

Swiss official airs concerns about data privacy in US

A Swiss federal commissioner announced Tuesday that a US-Swiss programme aimed to protect personal information exchanged between the two countries doesnt go far enough, and has downgraded the United States to rank it as a country deemed to ...

EAM Jaishankar arrives in Russia to attend SCO meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO. EAM DrSJaishankar landed in Moscow received by Ambassado...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020