Armyman posted in Sikkim dies of COVID-19

Sikkim on Tuesday reported seventh death due to COVID-19, an official said. A 43-year-old Armyman posted at Thegu in East Sikkim died due to COVID-19, said state Information, Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia.

He had comorbidities, including heart ailments, the official said. Meanwhile, 19 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,958.

There are 538 active cases in the state at present, while 1,413 patients have recovered, Bhutia said. The state has tested 43,828 samples for COVID-19 so far, he said.