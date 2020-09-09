Odisha's COVID-19 caseload 1,31,382, recoveries cross one lakh mark

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,31,382 on Tuesday and recoveries crossed the landmark one lakh mark, a health department official said. A total of 3,490 people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, while 2787affected persons were declared cured during the day, the official said.

The states recovery figure now stands at 1,02,185, which is 77.77 per cent of the total caseload. Thirteen more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 569. he said adding 2787 affected person were declared cured during the day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has thanked health workers, doctors and other COVID warriors for the recovery of over one lakh patients from the highly infectious disease. Of the fresh fatalities, three were reported from Puri, two each from Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada and one each from Cuttack, Kandhamal, Khurda and Subarnapur districts.

Ganjam district has so far accounted for 209 of the 569 fatalities in the state, followed by Khurda with 77 deaths, he said. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have so far died in the state due to other ailments, the official said.

The fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from all the 30 districts of Odisha. Of the new cases, 2,094 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,396 people have tested positive during contact- tracing, he said.

Khurda district topped the list of fresh cases with 535 infections, followed by Cuttack (376), Mayurbhanj (207) and Rayagada (206). With new cases, fresh recoveries and fatalities, Odishas active case now stands at 28,575 which is 21.74 per cent.

The state has so far conducted over 21.84 lakh sample tests, including 41,275 on Monday. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary A K Tripathy along with Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra paid a surprise visit to Rourkela to take stock of the COVIDd-19 management in Sundargarh District and in the steel city.

Tripathy visited the COVID-19 Hospitals in the city and interacted with patients and hospital staff. He said that the positivity rate in Sundragarh district and Rourkela is one per cent and eight per cent respectively..