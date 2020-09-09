Coronavirus hits Belgian government coalition talks
There had been hopes that Lachaert could bring together a coalition of socialists, liberals, greens and Christian Democrats by Sep. 17 but the positive test will make that difficult. COVID-19 cases had been on the wane for weeks in Belgium before a slight resurgence last week, although at far lower rates that the initial spike in March..PTI | Brussels | Updated: 09-09-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 13:25 IST
A key negotiator trying to cobble a coalition government together has tested positive for COVID-19, dampening hopes that one of Belgium's longest political impasses could be broken soon, co-negotiator Conner Rousseau said Wednesday. Dutch-speaking Liberal Egbert Lachaert has the coronavirus, forcing key politicians from six other center-left and center-right parties to resort to video conferencing as they try to hammer out a government program.
Belgium currently has a minority government led by Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, but attempts to form a majority coalition have been unsuccessful since the May 2019 elections. There had been hopes that Lachaert could bring together a coalition of socialists, liberals, greens and Christian Democrats by Sep. 17 but the positive test will make that difficult.
COVID-19 cases had been on the wane for weeks in Belgium before a slight resurgence last week, although at far lower rates that the initial spike in March.
- READ MORE ON:
- Belgium
- Sophie Wilmes
- Egbert Lachaert
- Conner Rousseau
- Liberal
- Christian Democrats
ALSO READ
Bright idea in Belgium: UV zappers to disinfect shopping carts
Soccer-Teenager Doku and Anderlecht team mate Dimata get Belgium call-ups
Soccer-Teenager Doku and Anderlecht team mate Dimata get Belgium call-ups
Belgium revises down COVID-19 deaths just shy of 10,000 mark
Slovakia adds Croatia, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Malta to quarantine requirement