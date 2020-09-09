Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope uses mask, sanitiser as he appeals for public health

Pope Francis wore a face mask and used hand sanitiser Wednesday as he appealed for the faithful to look out for the health of others as well as themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:33 IST
Pope uses mask, sanitiser as he appeals for public health
File photo

Pope Francis wore a face mask and used hand sanitizer Wednesday as he appealed for the faithful to look out for the health of others as well as themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Francis took off the mask as his car pulled into the San Damaso courtyard inside the Apostolic Palace, where last week he resumed his weekly public audiences after a nearly six-month COVID-19 shutdown.

While chairs were spaced out in the courtyard, the limited crowd massed along with the barriers as Francis passed by and some lowered their masks to call out to him. The 83-year-old pope, who lost part of one lung to illness when he was young, loves plunging into crowds but tried to keep his distance and urged the crowd to stick to their seats to avoid contagion. An aide squirted some hand sanitizer in Francis' hands after he greeted the well-wishers and before he approached his cleric translators on the podium. It was the first time the pope has been seen in public wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer.

During his remarks, Francis lamented that "partisan interests" were emerging in which some nations and groups are seeking to keep vaccines for themselves or to further their own political or economic interests. "The coronavirus is showing us that each person's true good is a common good and, vice versa, the common good is truly good for the person," he said. "Health, in addition to being an individual good, is also a public good. A healthy society is one that takes care of everyone's health." Francis is expected to elaborate on the need for the world to seek out the common good after the pandemic in an upcoming encyclical that he will sign next month during a private visit to Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake, St. Francis.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar meets Kyrgyz, Tajik counterparts in Moscow; discusses strengthening bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held meetings with his Kyrgyz and Tajik counterparts here on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO meeting, and discussed various issues of mutual interests and ways t...

RPI supports Kangana Ranaut, hold protest outside Mumbai airport

Hours after Union Minister and Republican Party of India RPI president Ramdas Athawale came out in support of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, his party workers launched a protest outside the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The party leaders were...

Nobel laureate Alexievich denounces Belarus "terror" as another activist is detained

Nobel prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich accused the Belarus authorities of terrorising their own people on Wednesday as another opposition politician was detained by masked men in plain clothes.Maxim Znak was the latest figure to be ...

Man arrested with 7 cartridges at IGI airport

A 41-year-old man was arrested after seven cartridges were found in his hand baggage during a security check at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Kalathiya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020