Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League draw from Athens over health concerns

The European soccer body said that the Champions League draw would instead take place without guests -- such as club representatives -- at its own headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Oct. 1 with the Europa League draw the following day in the same venue. The decision followed talks with Greek authorities, UEFA said.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:00 IST
Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League draw from Athens over health concerns

The draws for this season's Champions League and Europa League group stages have been moved from Athens because they would break local COVID-19 rules about large indoor gatherings, UEFA said on Wednesday. The European soccer body said that the Champions League draw would instead take place without guests -- such as club representatives -- at its own headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Oct. 1 with the Europa League draw the following day in the same venue.

The decision followed talks with Greek authorities, UEFA said. "All parties agreed that the top priority must remain public health and that it currently would not be possible to organise an event of such size with guests in Athens, as it would violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events," said a UEFA statement.

The Champions League group stage will start later than usual on Oct. 20, a knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic which interrupted last season and caused it to finish in August. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting styl...

UP: 2 held with 4 kilograms smack worth Rs 4 crore

The police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly for allegedly possessing around 4 kilograms of smack worth Rs 4 crore, officials said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, On suspicion, th...

Mizoram records highest single-day spike of 69 COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 more people, including 48 Border Security Force BSF personnel, testing positive for the disease, an official said. The fresh infections have pushed the sta...

'Black day' for Marathas: Maha BJP after SC stays quota law

It is a black day for Marathas, the Maharashtra BJP said on Wednesday as it attacked the MVA government in the state after the Supreme Court stayed implementation of 2018 law granting quota to the community in education and jobs. State BJP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020