Soccer-UEFA moves Champions League draw from Athens over health concerns
The European soccer body said that the Champions League draw would instead take place without guests -- such as club representatives -- at its own headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Oct. 1 with the Europa League draw the following day in the same venue. The decision followed talks with Greek authorities, UEFA said.Reuters | Bern | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:00 IST
The draws for this season's Champions League and Europa League group stages have been moved from Athens because they would break local COVID-19 rules about large indoor gatherings, UEFA said on Wednesday. The European soccer body said that the Champions League draw would instead take place without guests -- such as club representatives -- at its own headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Oct. 1 with the Europa League draw the following day in the same venue.
The decision followed talks with Greek authorities, UEFA said. "All parties agreed that the top priority must remain public health and that it currently would not be possible to organise an event of such size with guests in Athens, as it would violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events," said a UEFA statement.
The Champions League group stage will start later than usual on Oct. 20, a knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic which interrupted last season and caused it to finish in August. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
- READ MORE ON:
- UEFA
- Europa League
- Athens
- European
- Greek
- Nyon
- Switzerland
- Brian Homewood
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, European shares rise as markets buoyed by vaccine hopes
Two European patients re-infected with coronavirus - reports
U.S.-China trade optimism boosts European stocks, DAX at month high
Trade hopes, German data lift European stocks
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, European shares rise; markets buoyed by U.S.-China phone call