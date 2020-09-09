Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four held for black marketing of tocilizumab in Gujarat

The FDCA's probe had revealed that the accused were involved in selling tocilizumab injections at inflated costs in the black market, after procuring the medicine using fake documents. The FDCA had busted the racket by sending a dummy buyer to Sarthak Pharma in Surat on June 19, where the owner Uma Kejriwal, sold him three injections for Rs 57,000 each, as against the MRP of Rs 40,545.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:00 IST
Four held for black marketing of tocilizumab in Gujarat

Four persons were arrested in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in black marketing of tocilizumab, which is used for treating critically ill COVID-19 patients, police said. The accused were arrested in connection with a racket that was busted by the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) in June, said an official from Umra police station in Surat, where an FIR was lodged against them on July 19.

The Surat police apprehended Ghanshyam Vyas, a contractor at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, Amit Menchharamani, Abhishek Tikamani and Bhavesh Solanki, all from Ahmedabad, he said. The FDCA's probe had revealed that the accused were involved in selling tocilizumab injections at inflated costs in the black market, after procuring the medicine using fake documents.

The FDCA had busted the racket by sending a dummy buyer to Sarthak Pharma in Surat on June 19, where the owner Uma Kejriwal, sold him three injections for Rs 57,000 each, as against the MRP of Rs 40,545. The police had earlier arrested Mitul Shah from Surat, who had procured the injections from Vyas for Kejriwal.

According to the police, Vyas had supplied three injections to Shah for Rs 1.5 lakh, which Kejriwal later sold for Rs 57,000 apiece. The four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, apart from provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Essential Commodities Act.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting styl...

UP: 2 held with 4 kilograms smack worth Rs 4 crore

The police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly for allegedly possessing around 4 kilograms of smack worth Rs 4 crore, officials said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, On suspicion, th...

Mizoram records highest single-day spike of 69 COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 more people, including 48 Border Security Force BSF personnel, testing positive for the disease, an official said. The fresh infections have pushed the sta...

'Black day' for Marathas: Maha BJP after SC stays quota law

It is a black day for Marathas, the Maharashtra BJP said on Wednesday as it attacked the MVA government in the state after the Supreme Court stayed implementation of 2018 law granting quota to the community in education and jobs. State BJP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020