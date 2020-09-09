Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland govt launches tele-medicine platform

Inaugurating 'Naga Telehealth' through virtual mode, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said, tele-medicine has emerged as an innovative technology-based solution for service delivery to people in need, especially to those families and communities living in remote areas. "It is an important initiative which will benefit all of us, particularly given the current pandemic situation we are in," the minister said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 09-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 18:03 IST
Nagaland govt launches tele-medicine platform
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Nagaland government on Wednesday launched a tele-medicine platform to enable people have access to qualified doctors for consultation. Inaugurating 'Naga Telehealth' through virtual mode, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said, tele-medicine has emerged as an innovative technology-based solution for service delivery to people in need, especially to those families and communities living in remote areas.

"It is an important initiative which will benefit all of us, particularly given the current pandemic situation we are in," the minister said. The state government has developed this platform in partnership with US Agency for International Development (USAID) NISHTHA-Jhpiego, he said.

"I am confident that through this initiative, the government will be able to ensure that quality, affordable healthcare services reach everyone in Nagaland, irrespective of where they live," Phom said. Mission Director of National Health Mission Nagaland Dr Kevichusa Medikhru expressed hope that the platform would bring health and wellness closer to the community.

"COVID-19 pandemic has brought in unprecedented challenges to the health system, including disruption of essential healthcare services on a daily basis. Travel restrictions and the fear of getting infected are preventing people from visiting health facilities for their routine check-ups," Dr Medikhru said. Tele-medicine has emerged as an innovative solution for service delivery to people in need, he said.

'Naga Telehealth' will be launched in a phased manner and currently it has been rolled out in 82 sub health centres (SHCs) connected to medical officers at primary healthcare centres (PHCs) and district hospitals. There is also a provision of referral and tele- consultation with specialist doctors with support from Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Dimapur, Dr Medikhru said.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Health Office USAID Sangita Patel emphasised on the importance of an affordable and accessible primary healthcare system which will be better prepared to manage health threats in future.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the run

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Unique anatomy helps the African wild dog sustain its life on the runThe African wild dog distinguishes itself from rival predators like lions and hyenas by using the unique hunting styl...

UP: 2 held with 4 kilograms smack worth Rs 4 crore

The police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradeshs Bareilly for allegedly possessing around 4 kilograms of smack worth Rs 4 crore, officials said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, On suspicion, th...

Mizoram records highest single-day spike of 69 COVID-19 cases

Mizoram on Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 69 more people, including 48 Border Security Force BSF personnel, testing positive for the disease, an official said. The fresh infections have pushed the sta...

'Black day' for Marathas: Maha BJP after SC stays quota law

It is a black day for Marathas, the Maharashtra BJP said on Wednesday as it attacked the MVA government in the state after the Supreme Court stayed implementation of 2018 law granting quota to the community in education and jobs. State BJP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020