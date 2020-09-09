Left Menu
Development News Edition

66 COVID-19 deaths, 6,711 new cases in UP

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 64,028, it said. Of the new cases reported, 869 were in Lucknow, 473 in Kanpur and 459 in Prayagraj, the bulletin said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:06 IST
66 COVID-19 deaths, 6,711 new cases in UP

Sixty-six more people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the death toll to 4,112, while 6,711 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 2,85,041, according to an official bulletin issued here on Wednesday. The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 64,028, it said.

Of the new cases reported, 869 were in Lucknow, 473 in Kanpur and 459 in Prayagraj, the bulletin said. There were 238 cases reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 232 in Meerut, 221 in Gorakhpur and 208 in Bareilly, it said.

According to the bulletin, 183 fresh cases were detected in Ghaziabad, 179 in Varanasi, 177 in Aligarh, 129 in Moradabad, 118 in Saharanpur, 102 in Jhansi and 100 in Agra, the bulletin said. The latest coronavirus fatalities reported in the state include eight deaths in Lucknow, seven in Kanpur, six in Gorakhpur, four each in Prayagraj and Ayodhya and three deaths each in Varanasi and Etawah, the bulletin said.

So far, as many as 2,16,901 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, it said..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

Adds details throughout By Matt BlombergPHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be...

Dry weather in Delhi, rain unlikely over next few days

Dry weather pushed the mercury up slightly in the national capital on Wednesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.Humidity leve...

Accused in Anandapur molestation case arrested, remanded to police custody

A man allegedly involved in molesting and throwing out a woman from his car besides knocking down another lady has been arrested from Dumdum area near the city, police said. The accused Abhishek Pandey was remanded to seven-day police custo...

Belarusian opposition leaders Kolesnikova and Znak being held in custody -investigative committee

Belarusian opposition leaders Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak are being held in custody, Belarus investigative committee said on Wednesday, under suspicion of destabilising the country and harming its national security.Both Kolesnikova and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020