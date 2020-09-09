Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

11:57 a.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,35,130 with 3,748 new cases; 11 more fatalities push death toll to 580: Health Department Official. 10:00 a.m. Single-day spike of 89,706 infections pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 43,70,128; death toll rises to 73,890 with 1,115 new fatalities: Government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:19 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 6:09 p.m.

India trials of COVID-19 vaccine going on: Serum Institute. 5:28 p.m.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world the importance of protecting precious health gains. 3:58 p.m.

Lockdown not an attack on coronavirus, but on poor: Rahul Gandhi. 3:05 p.m.

33 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 3,392. 1:16 p.m.

UK PM plans law banning large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise. 1:11 p.m.

Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after participant illness. 12:58 p.m.

COVID reaches community spread phase in Shimla: Health official. 12:30 p.m.

Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,171. 12:12 p.m.

10 more die of novel coronavirus in Puducherry, toll mounts to 347. 11:57 a.m.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally jumps to 1,35,130 with 3,748 new cases; 11 more fatalities push death toll to 580: Health Department Official. 11:08 a.m.

Pakistan reports 426 new COVID-19 infections; national tally reaches 299,659. 11:07 a.m.

Record 221 new cases push Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally to 5,402. 10:00 a.m.

Single-day spike of 89,706 infections pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 43,70,128; death toll rises to 73,890 with 1,115 new fatalities: Government. 8:10 a.m.

Blue Line, Pink Line of Delhi Metro resume services after 171-day COVID hiatus..

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia police chief sacked over sexual misconduct in landmark case

Adds details throughout By Matt BlombergPHNOM PENH, Sept 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A high-ranking Cambodian police official has been sacked over sexual misconduct at work in a landmark case in the Southeast Asian nation but will not be...

Dry weather in Delhi, rain unlikely over next few days

Dry weather pushed the mercury up slightly in the national capital on Wednesday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.Humidity leve...

Accused in Anandapur molestation case arrested, remanded to police custody

A man allegedly involved in molesting and throwing out a woman from his car besides knocking down another lady has been arrested from Dumdum area near the city, police said. The accused Abhishek Pandey was remanded to seven-day police custo...

Belarusian opposition leaders Kolesnikova and Znak being held in custody -investigative committee

Belarusian opposition leaders Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak are being held in custody, Belarus investigative committee said on Wednesday, under suspicion of destabilising the country and harming its national security.Both Kolesnikova and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020