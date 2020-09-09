Nanded records 408 new COVID-19 cases; tally nears 10,000

As many as 408 persons testedpositive for coronavirus infection in Nanded district ofMaharashtra on Wednesday, taking the tally in the region to9,986, an official said

With the death of four patients, the toll in thedistrict has reached 280, while the number of recoveries roseto 6,363 after 246 patients were discharged, the officialsaid

The district has recorded a recovery rate of 65.96per cent, he added.