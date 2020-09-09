31 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, tally rises to 1,989
Thirty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's coronavirus tally to 1,989, an official said on Wednesday. So far 44,122 samples have been tested in Sikkim for COVID-19, he said.PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:42 IST
Thirty-one more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's coronavirus tally to 1,989, an official said on Wednesday. With the 31 new cases, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 553, the official said.
Of the total 1,989 COVID-19 cases, 553 are active as 1,429 people have recovered from the disease and seven have died of the infection, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said. So far 44,122 samples have been tested in Sikkim for COVID-19, he said.
