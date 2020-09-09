COVID-19: Two deaths, 332 new cases reported in Chandigarh

Two more deaths due to COVID-19 pushed the toll to 77 in Chandigarh, while 332 fresh cases took the infection tally to 6,704 in the Union territory on Wednesday. A 30-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman succumbed to the contagion on Wednesday, as per the medical bulletin.

The fresh cases include two children of one-month-old each, it said. The new coronavirus cases were detected in several areas including sectors 2, 5, 7, 8,, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, Burail, Dhanas and Daria.

There are 2,484 active cases in the city as of now. A total of 180 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, and 4,140 people have been cured so far, as per the bulletin.

A total of 41,440 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 34,475 tested negative while reports of 132 samples were awaited, it added. PTI CHS VSD SRY