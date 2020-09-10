3 more COVID deaths in Muzaffarnagar

3 more COVID deaths in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-09-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 00:48 IST
Three more women from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district succumbed to novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 37, officials said. The three COVID-19 patients were under treatment at a hospital in Meerut
The deceased include an 85-year-old woman from Muzaffarnagar city, 70-year-old woman from a village and a 50-year-old woman from Jansath town here, they said
Meanwhile, 82 more COVID-19 cases were detected in Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 961, the officials said.
