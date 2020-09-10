Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Essential lessons’ from HIV fight can help coronavirus response, says UNAIDS

Decades of global experience in tackling AIDS can help countries respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new UN report published on Wednesday has revealed.

UN News | Updated: 10-09-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 01:59 IST
‘Essential lessons’ from HIV fight can help coronavirus response, says UNAIDS
It highlights examples of how infrastructure for HIV response is being leveraged during the pandemic, including through innovative and community-led service delivery. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNAIDS)

The study by UNAIDS, the UN agency working to stamp out HIV and AIDS, outlines how the world can leverage and build resilient health systems that address both pandemics.

"Our decades-long fight against HIV offers essential lessons. By heeding those lessons and working together, we can ensure that national health responses deliver on the promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the health and well-being of all", said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Seize the moment

The report is entitled COVID-19 and HIV: 1 moment, 2 epidemics, 3 opportunities—how to seize the moment to learn, leverage and build a new way forward for everyone's health and rights.

It reveals how key lessons learned in combating HIV can support accelerated action against COVID-19 without jeopardizing ongoing response to HIV and other health emergencies, thus providing a "unique opportunity" to reimagine systems for health, according to UNAIDS chief Winnie Byanyima.

"All eyes are on health, health systems and health care, with countries wanting to be better equipped to deal not only with COVID-19 but also to create healthier, more resilient societies," she said.

"We can seize this opportunity by learning from HIV and from COVID-19 to make important changes to develop rights-based, equitable, people-centred systems for health."

Leveraging innovative delivery

It highlights examples of how infrastructure for HIV response is being leveraged during the pandemic, including through innovative and community-led service delivery.

For example, some 280,000 new health-care workers trained by the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, are currently serving as first responders to COVID-19 in several low- and middle-income countries.

Additionally, 17 HIV treatment reference centres in Morocco, are being used in the first line of response for treating disease caused by the virus.

Increase investments

The report was released at the start of the two-day Virtual Fast-Track Cities 2020 conference on urban HIV and COVID-19 responses, which concludes on Thursday.

As countries continue to grapple with the new coronavirus, UNAIDS stressed that they must take steps to limit any interruption to HIV-related services. At the same time, supply chains providing essential commodities and technologies for HIV and other global health priorities must also be able to function.

"COVID-19 has caused significant loss of life in many communities, but notably in those where inequities make people more vulnerable to ill health. Leveraging off the HIV infrastructure and workforce has helped to mitigate what might have been a far worse situation", said José M. Zuniga, President/Chief Executive Officer of the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care, co-organizers of the conference.

"However, with current HIV spending substantially off-track, the world urgently needs to increase investments in the responses to both HIV and COVID-19 and not siphon off one to respond to the other."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Six thousand fans allowed for Super Rugby AU final

ACT Brumbies have been given clearance by local government to accommodate 6,000 fans at Canberra Stadium when they host the Super Rugby AU final next weekend. The figure represents a doubling of the capacity of the 25,000-seater stadium in ...

McCarthy-era Cowboys open on road vs. Rams

A pair of teams in the midst of change will take the field Sunday night amid the backdrop of a new 5 billion stadium as the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Inglewood, Calif. The Cowboys will usher in the head coaching er...

Distrust of public institutions, health inequities could push more countries into conflict, UN political affairs chief warns

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, said the breakdown in public trust, while a problem before the pandemic, now has the potential to drive instability in settings where people perceive authori...

Serious knowledge gaps must be bridged to battle deadly sepsis infections

Citing recent studies, WHO revealed that sepsis kills 11 million people each year, many of them children, and disables millions of others. The world must urgently step up efforts to improve data about sepsis so all countries can detect and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020