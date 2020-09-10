2 COVID-19 positive undertrials flee from hospital in UP
Rape accused, Rajju and Brijlal, escaped at about 4 am from the hospital, Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said Both of them were admitted in the hospital on September 7 after they were found COVID-19 positive, he said. The officer said attempts are on to arrest them, adding that separate police teams have been constituted for the purpose.PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 10-09-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 11:37 IST
