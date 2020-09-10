Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retest RAT negative cases using RT-PCR to ensure asymptomatic Covid patients not missed, Centre urges States/UTs

The Union Health Ministry has urged all States and Union Territories (UTs) to mandatorily retest all symptomatic negative cases of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) through gold-standard RT-PCR tests to diagnose COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 13:49 IST
Retest RAT negative cases using RT-PCR to ensure asymptomatic Covid patients not missed, Centre urges States/UTs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry has urged all States and Union Territories (UTs) to mandatorily retest all symptomatic negative cases of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) through gold-standard RT-PCR tests to diagnose COVID-19. The Health Ministry noted that in several large states, symptomatic negative cases tested by antigen tests were not being followed up by RT-PCR testing.

"The aim of States and UTs is to ensure that no potentially positive case is missed out. The Union Health Ministry and ICMR have jointly written to all the States/UTs and directed them to ensure that all symptomatic negative cases of RAT should be mandatorily retested using the gold standard RT-PCR test," a senior Health Ministry official said. The guidelines of ICMR, as well as the Union Health Ministry, clearly state that the following two specific categories of persons must necessarily be retested through RT-PCR tests: (i) all symptomatic (fever or cough or breathlessness) negative cases of antigen tests. (ii) Asymptomatic negative cases of RAT that develop symptoms within 2 to 3 days of being tested negative.

"This is necessary to ensure that such symptomatic negative cases do not remain untested and do not spread the disease among their contacts. This will also ensure early detection and isolation/hospitalization of such false negatives. It has also been reiterated in the joint letter that while the RAT is being used to increase access and availability of testing in the field, RT-PCR remains the gold standard of COVID tests," said the official. The Centre has also urged the States/UTs to urgently establish a monitoring mechanism in every district (a designated officer or a team) and at the State level to follow up such cases. These teams shall analyse details of RAT conducted on a daily basis in the Districts and State and ensure that there are no delays in retesting of all symptomatic negative cases, it said.

"State authorities have also been advised to undertake an analysis on a regular basis to monitor the incidence of positives during the RT-PCR tests conducted as a follow-up," said the government official. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca says should know if vaccine works by year-end if trials resume

AstraZenecas chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday that it should know before the end of the year whether its experimental vaccine would protect people from COVID-19, if the British drugmaker is allowed to resume trials which were ...

Worldline offers EU concessions over Ingenico deal

French payments company Worldline has offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about its 7.8-billion-euro 9.2 billion acquisition of rival Ingenico, according to a European Commission filing on Thursday. The EU competition enfor...

Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund

Mumbai Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund, The New Fund Offer will be open for subscription from September 09, 2020 and will close on September 23, 2020. Invesco India Focused 20 E...

President Kovind accepts letter of credence from Singapore's High Commissioner to India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday accepted the letter of credence from Simon Wong Wie Kuen, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, in a virtual ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his warm wishes to the High...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020