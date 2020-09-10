Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Rockefeller Foundation and ACCESS Health International Launch a Report Uncovering the Role of Digital Technology in Tackling COVID-19

We hope that this report and China’s experience will help in other markets, especially those still suffering from the pandemic.” The report offers an in-depth understanding of the actions and strategies implemented by the government, the role digital technology played, the technologies used, and the impact made across six outbreak response categories including fast response, epidemiological studies, diagnosis and treatment, supportive activities, long-term management and comprehensive disease control system.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:12 IST
The Rockefeller Foundation and ACCESS Health International Launch a Report Uncovering the Role of Digital Technology in Tackling COVID-19

Twelve case-studies from China provide a comprehensive view of the impact of digital technology on six outbreak response categories New York, United States (NewsVoir) The Rockefeller Foundation and ACCESS Health International today launched a new report on the important role digital technology can play in response to pandemics like COVID-19. The report, titled Tackling COVID-19 Pandemic through Integrating Digital Technology and Public Health: Linking Experiences in China to the World, offers governments and business leaders around the world key insights from China’s experiences in tackling COVID-19, with the aim of further enabling effective responses against the virus. With support from The Rockefeller Foundation, ACCESS Health International conducted a systematic study, documenting and sharing both policy initiatives and technology solutions used to support the public health system in China throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Chang Liu, Regional Director for Greater China and Southeast Asia, ACCESS Health International stated, “China was the first country impacted by the novel virus and is now the first market in the world to reopen its economy following the outbreak. Digital technology has been critical to the country’s success, as well as the important role played by those in the public and private sectors. We hope that this report and China’s experience will help in other markets, especially those still suffering from the pandemic.” The report offers an in-depth understanding of the actions and strategies implemented by the government, the role digital technology played, the technologies used, and the impact made across six outbreak response categories including fast response, epidemiological studies, diagnosis and treatment, supportive activities, long-term management and comprehensive disease control system. Deepali Khanna, Managing-Director of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Asia Regional Office said, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate nations across the world, this report is an attempt to document and share experiences of effective strategies in the fight against the global pandemic. Most strategies have pointed to the immense importance of incorporating data and technology into our public health systems and emergency response plans. The Rockefeller Foundation has been focusing on mitigating the impacts of the crisis by supporting countries to build technology innovations, expand smart testing, and leverage data insights to direct the right interventions to the right people at the right time.” Findings in the report show that applications of digital technology in COVID-19 pandemic responses successfully helped mitigate and overcome some of the greatest challenges including how to quickly diagnose and treat those who are ill, how to prevent ongoing transmission of the virus, and how to manage this disease and other infectious diseases like it over the long term. The report includes twelve case studies to illustrate digital solutions in different scenarios, and documents key success factors for each case study across three levels: government, social and enterprise.

To download the report, please visit: www.rockefellerfoundation.org/report/tackling-covid-19-pandemic-through-integrating-digital-technology-and-public-health. PWR PWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Big fire at Beirut port rattles residents a month after huge explosion

A large fire erupted on Thursday at Beirut port, sending a huge column of smoke above the city a little more than a month after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding residential area of the Lebanese capital.The blaze erupted i...

Head of Ukraine armed forces tests positive for COVID-19

The commander of Ukraines armed forces, Colonel-General Ruslan Homchak, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will spend 14 days in isolation, the countrys military said on Thursday.Ukraine has reported high COVID infection levels in recent ...

Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 10 ANIPNN Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India Focused 20 Equity Fund, The New Fund Offer will be open for subscription from September 09, 2020 and will close on Septembe...

Mirraw's Great Indian Saree Festival 2020 to celebrate the culture and ethnicity of the country

New Delhi India, September 10 ANINewsVoir Saree, an important attire for Indian culture and a part of the legacy of our ancestors, is known to be the epitome of grace and elegance. Celebrating this legacy, Mirraw, an e-commerce platform for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020