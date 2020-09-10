Left Menu
Cabinet welcomes drop in number of new COVID-19 cases

10-09-2020
SAnews reported on Thursday that South Africa has further dropped in global rankings and is now eighth in the world when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases.  Image Credit: ANI

Cabinet has welcomed the drop in the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks and the improved recovery rate that now stands at 87%.

In a statement following a virtual meeting held on Wednesday, Cabinet said it noted the declining number of people requiring admission in hospitals and the decreasing demand for COVID-19 tests.

The executive has thanked all South Africans for playing their part in adhering to restrictions to flatten the curve.

"We commend the dedication and sacrifice of all health professionals, who have been our frontline defence against the virus," the statement read.

SAnews reported on Thursday that South Africa has further dropped in global rankings and is now eighth in the world when it comes to the number of COVID-19 cases.

The number of confirmed Coronavirus infections is 642 431, with 15 168 recorded deaths to date.

"Let us build on the momentum of this encouraging news and continue to work together to consistently do the right things, such as practising social distancing, wearing a mask when in public, and washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser," Cabinet pleaded.

It also encourages citizens to download the free COVID Alert SA app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

This is the initiative by the Department of Health to keep track of any person who had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

"The app strengthens our nation's fight against the spread of the virus."

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster to 15 October 2020, in terms of Section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (57 of 2002).

"This is to continue giving effect to the regulations that remain relevant to manage the spread of COVID-19 infections," Cabinet said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

