Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP records highest single-day spike of 7,042 COVID cases; 94 more die

The new coronavirus cases include 917 infections reported in Lucknow, 496 in Prayagraj, 427 in Kanpur Nagar and 381 in Gorakhpur, according to the bulletin. Ninety-four more people died of the infection in UP, which is the second highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:33 IST
UP records highest single-day spike of 7,042 COVID cases; 94 more die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike of 7,042 coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 2,92,029, while 94 more COVID-19 fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 4,206, according to an official bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 66,317, it said.

Earlier, the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said till now 2,21,506 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The recovery rate in the state was 75.85 per cent, Prasad said, adding that with a total of over 70.67 lakh COVID tests done so far, UP has become the first state to conduct over 70 lakh tests. On Wednesday, over 1.49 lakh tests were performed.

Prasad said the state has revised the rates of COVID tests by private labs and now it will cost Rs 1,600 per test. Earlier the charge for a COVID test was Rs 2,500, he said. The new coronavirus cases include 917 infections reported in Lucknow, 496 in Prayagraj, 427 in Kanpur Nagar and 381 in Gorakhpur, according to the bulletin.

Ninety-four more people died of the infection in UP, which is the second highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths in the state. It said the latest fatalities reported in the state include 11 COVID-19 deaths in Lucknow, eight in Kanpur Nagar, six in Gorakhpur, five each in Meerut and Pilibhit, four each from Prayagraj, Varanasi, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt will provide full support to hotels, other industries: Jain

The Delhi government will provide as much support as possible to hotels and other industries to enable them to contribute to the economy of the city, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Representatives of hotels, guest hou...

Bengalis soft target of BJP, Rhea Chakraborty's arrest proof of it: Pol parties

Parties cutting across the political divide in West Bengal on Thursday evoked Bengali sub-nationalism, asserting that the vilification campaign against actor Rhea Chakraborty proved Bengalis are a soft target of the BJP, which is looking to...

Analysts predict increase in NFL bets this season

A recent survey by the American Gaming Association suggests that a lack of attendance at pro football stadiums wont hurt the sports betting industry this season. The AGA report says some 13 percent of American adults will bet on NFL games i...

U.S. blacklists four Russia-linked individuals over election interference

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals for trying to influence the U.S. electoral process, said the Treasury Department, which accused Moscow of using a range of methods and actors in an effort tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020