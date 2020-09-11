Kenya: Cabinet approves insurance cover for health workers fighting COVID-19

The Cabinet of Kenya has approved comprehensive insurance cover for all health workers in the frontline against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by Capital Fm.

The meeting which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta lauded Kenya's healthcare workers for their commitment to duty during the pandemic that has slowed down the economy since March.

Medical workers have been up in arms, accusing the government of neglecting them, with their union representatives saying there are no adequate protective kits in hospitals.

So far, more than 1,000 medics have contracted the virus across the country.

A statement from State House said the Cabinet also ratified the Memorandum of Understanding for the Provision of Health Personnel between the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Kenya.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the Republic of Seychelles will facilitate the Kenyan Health Personnel serving in that nation.

So far Kenya has tested 143 people positive for Covid-19 after 3,854 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman has said. This brings the national caseload to 35,603.

Nairobi still tops with 35 new cases while Kitui follows with 23. Making the announcement Thursday afternoon during the daily briefing by the Ministry of Health, Dr. Aman also revealed that another 490 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing total recoveries in Kenya to 22,047.