Mizoram govt announces one-week partial lockdown in Aizawl municipal area

The Mizoram government has announced one-week partial lockdown in Aizawl municipal area in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the state. A government order issued by chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said the partial lockdown would commence from Thursday mid-night and will continue till September 17.

"It is considered necessary to impose temporary restrictions on movement of persons in public places in Aizawl Municipal area in order to facilitate contact tracing, surveillance, testing and to reduce the local transmission rate thereby containing further spread of the disease," the order issued on Thursday night said. The government order follows the detection of 141 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which was the highest single-day spike ever reported in Mizoram.

Of the 141 new cases, more than 90 are reportedly local transmission cases. The government order said that a significant number of positive cases have been reported from positive contacts and unknown sources recently, and the local transmission rate is becoming a grave concern for the state government.

According to the order, residents of Aizawl are not allowed to step out of their homes or compound except those exempted during the partial lockdown. The order banned outgoing and incoming movement from or to Aizawl municipal area during the lockdown period barring those in medical emergencies, emergency related to death of relatives and those entering or leaving the state by flights.

Shops dealing with essential commodities are allowed to open till 5 pm under an arrangement made by district deputy commissioner and local level task forces and import of essential commodities from other areas will be allowed, the order said. All educational institutions, training institutes and religious places will remain closed. However, the ongoing undergraduate examination will continue undisturbed, the order said.