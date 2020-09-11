Left Menu
COVID-19 recoveries in India surge to 35,42,663

Maharashtra is leading this tally with more than 2,60,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 1,00,000 cases. Nearly 74 per cent of the total active cases are in nine most affected states  --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sixty per cent of the daily new COVID-19 recoveries in India are coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Total COVID-19 recoveries in the country have surged to 35,42,663 as on date with a total 70,880 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours of which Maharashtra alone contributed to more than 14,000 and Andhra Pradesh more than 10,000.

Of the total 96,551 new cases being reported in a span 24 hours, Maharashtra alone has more than 23,000 infections and Andhra Pradesh more than 10,000, the ministry said. Sixty per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from five states -- Maharashtra (20.1 pc), Tamil Nadu (14.2 pc), Andhra Pradesh (9.9 pc), Karnataka (8.7 pc) and Uttar Pradesh (6.5 pc) taking the national recovery rate to 77.65 per cent, it highlighted. "Nearly 57 per cent of the new cases are reported from only five states. These are the same states that are also contributing 60 per cent of the new recovered cases," the ministry underlined.

There are 9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 per cent of the total caseload, the data updated at 8 am stated. Maharashtra is leading this tally with more than 2,60,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 1,00,000 cases.

Nearly 74 per cent of the total active cases are in nine most affected states --Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh contribute more than 48 per cent of the total active cases, the ministry said. As many as 1,209 deaths have been registered in a day. Maharashtra has reported 495 deaths followed by Karnataka with 129 deaths, whereas Uttar Pradesh has logged 94 deaths, the ministry stated. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 45,62,414 and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 35,42,663, the data updated at 8 am showed.

