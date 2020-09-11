Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adityanath directs officials to chalk out effective strategy to check COVID-19 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior state government officials to hold a meeting with the authorities in Lucknow to chalk out an effective strategy to check the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:42 IST
Adityanath directs officials to chalk out effective strategy to check COVID-19 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior state government officials to hold a meeting with the authorities in Lucknow to chalk out an effective strategy to check the spread of COVID-19 in the city. He also asked officials to increase the bed capacity in COVID hospitals in Kanpur Nagar, besides making use of the command and control centre in Allahabad for surveillance work.

At a meeting held here, the chief minister directed the additional chief secretaries of the Health, Rural Development and the Panchayati Raj departments to hold a meeting with senior officials of Lucknow, including district magistrate, chief medical officer, chief development officer and 'nagar ayukt', to chalk out an effective strategy for checking the spread of the disease, an official statement said. Stressing that the state government was continuously working towards checking the spread of the disease as well as its treatment, the chief minister took note of more than 1.50 lakh COVID-19 tests performed on Thursday and asked for ensuring that tests were done adhering to the prescribed norms.

He said 1.50 lakh tests should be conducted everyday in the state. Adityanath has asked officials of Noida and Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway authorities, as well as those of other departments, to hold regular dialogues with entrepreneurs, investors and industries and resolve their problems.

He asked the additional chief secretary (Agriculture) to prepare a plan for reducing mandi fees..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Spain sentences ex-Savaldoran officer to 133 years in jail over priests' massacre

Spains High Court on Friday sentenced a former El Salvadoran army colonel to 133 years in prison for the murder of five Spanish Jesuit priests in 1989 during the Central American countrys civil war. In 2017, the United States deported Colon...

Greece sets up tents for stranded migrants on Lesbos, locals oppose plans

Greece began setting up tents on Friday for thousands of migrants left without shelter on the island of Lesbos after a fire destroyed Greeces biggest refugee camp three days ago.With more than 12,000 former occupants of the notoriously over...

EXPLAINER-Olympics-How the Tokyo Games might look in 2021

Japans Olympic Minister insists the rearranged Tokyo2020 Games must be held at any cost, while the International Olympic Committee says only that it is committed to delivering a safe event.But with less than a year before the July 23-Aug. 8...

Gulshan Dynasty Bags 'Luxury Project of the Year-North India'

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirGulshan, one of the leading real estate developers of North India, was honored with Luxury Project of the Year-North India for its iconic ultra-luxury wellness homes Gulshan Dynasty by the Economic Times at a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020