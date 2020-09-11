Adityanath directs officials to chalk out effective strategy to check COVID-19 in Lucknow
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 17:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior state government officials to hold a meeting with the authorities in Lucknow to chalk out an effective strategy to check the spread of COVID-19 in the city. He also asked officials to increase the bed capacity in COVID hospitals in Kanpur Nagar, besides making use of the command and control centre in Allahabad for surveillance work.
At a meeting held here, the chief minister directed the additional chief secretaries of the Health, Rural Development and the Panchayati Raj departments to hold a meeting with senior officials of Lucknow, including district magistrate, chief medical officer, chief development officer and 'nagar ayukt', to chalk out an effective strategy for checking the spread of the disease, an official statement said. Stressing that the state government was continuously working towards checking the spread of the disease as well as its treatment, the chief minister took note of more than 1.50 lakh COVID-19 tests performed on Thursday and asked for ensuring that tests were done adhering to the prescribed norms.
He said 1.50 lakh tests should be conducted everyday in the state. Adityanath has asked officials of Noida and Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway authorities, as well as those of other departments, to hold regular dialogues with entrepreneurs, investors and industries and resolve their problems.
He asked the additional chief secretary (Agriculture) to prepare a plan for reducing mandi fees..
