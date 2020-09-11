Left Menu
Gujarat sees highest one-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases

It took the case tally in the state to 1,10,971, the release said. 16 COVID-19 patients died in the state during this period, taking the death toll to 3,183, it added. 1,240 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 91,470. Surat district registered 275 new coronavirus cases while Ahmedabad was in the second spot with 174 new cases.

Updated: 11-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 20:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, said a release by the state health department on Friday evening. It took the case tally in the state to 1,10,971, the release said.

16 COVID-19 patients died in the state during this period, taking the death toll to 3,183, it added. 1,240 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 91,470.

Surat district registered 275 new coronavirus cases while Ahmedabad was in the second spot with 174 new cases. Other districts where significant number of new cases emerged included Rajkot (150), Vadodara (132), Jamnagar (116) and Bhavnagar (45).

Of the 16 persons who succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, five died in Surat, three in Ahmedabad, two each in Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Vadodara, and one each in Gandhinagar and Banaskantha. With over 71,600 tests conducted in 24 hours, the daily per million test average has gone up to 1,102.58.

Gujarat has conducted over 31.45 lakh tests so far. Of 16,318 active cases, 94 patients are on ventilator.

With 91,470 patients discharged so far, the recovery rate now stands at 82.43 per cent, the release said. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,10,971, new cases 1,344, death toll 3,183, discharged 91,470, active cases 16,318, and people tested so far 31,45,202.

