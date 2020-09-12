Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Besiktas coach tests positive for coronavirus before Trabzonspor game

The coach of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for coronavirus, a club official said on Saturday, a day after the first game in the main league's new season.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:30 IST
Soccer-Besiktas coach tests positive for coronavirus before Trabzonspor game
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

The coach of Turkish soccer team Besiktas has tested positive for coronavirus, a club official said on Saturday, a day after the first game in the main league's new season. Sergen Yalcin tested positive as part of routine tests conducted ahead of a match on Sunday with Trabzonspor, Tekin Kerem Ulku, the team's health board coordinator, said.

Yalcin did not show any symptoms and would isolate himself in line with the health ministry guidelines, he added. Daily coronavirus cases and deaths in Turkey have jumped to their highest since mid-May, when lockdowns were in place.

The government has said it does not plan to reintroduce a full lockdown, but has urged Turks to follow social distancing and hygiene measures, making the wearing of masks mandatory.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ED orders seizure of properties worth about Rs 89 cr belonging to TN MP, family

The Enforcement Directorate ED has ordered seizure of properties worth Rs 89.19 crore held by Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu S Jagathrakshakan and his family members for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act FEMA. The ED, i...

Study links skin lightening products to altered steroid hormone levels

While skin lightening creams are loaded with bleaching agents that may cause more harm to your skin than good, a recent study has found that women who misuse corticosteroid creams for cosmetic skin lightening may be at risk of developing ad...

Gallen faces Mariners, aiming to extend D-backs' win streak

The Seattle Mariners hit plenty of baseballs hard at Chase Field on Friday night, but came up a run short in a 4-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was Seattles third straight loss, and the Mariners 19-25 are 2 12 games behind the Houst...

Two more COVID-19 patients die in Ladakh, toll now 38

Two more coronavirus positive elderly persons succumbed to the infection in Ladakh, bringing the number of deaths linked to the disease to 38 in the Union Territory, officials said on Saturday. Both the deaths were reported from Leh distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020